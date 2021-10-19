Natixis Sells 24,701 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 162.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

