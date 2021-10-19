Natixis Sells 29,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

