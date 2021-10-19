Natixis Sells 56,082 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,082 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 229,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of CBOE opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

