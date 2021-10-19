Natixis Sells 806 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Natixis reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

