Natixis Takes $1.65 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

