Natixis Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Natixis bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

