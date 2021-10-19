Natixis Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of -401.70 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,020 shares of company stock worth $91,986,628. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.