Natixis Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 104.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 174.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 703,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 606,148 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

