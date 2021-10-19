Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Shares Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the quarter. Natural Order Acquisition accounts for 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 3.55% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 752,598 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,351,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,884. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

