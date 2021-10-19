Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GASNF opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.