Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $480,353.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $480,353.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00020867 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00020255 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,860,171 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

