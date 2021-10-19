Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

