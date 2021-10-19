Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.80

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $8.99. Navigator shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 39,440 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

