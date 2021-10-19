Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $28.08

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $29.23. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 5,143 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $9,938,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,408,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

