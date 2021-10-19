NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NBT Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

