NCR (NCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of NCR worth $72,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.