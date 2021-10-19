NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157.79 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.08 or 0.00012586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $157.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00087483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.00356495 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00033736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,512,759 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

