Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.