Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $311.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.65. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

