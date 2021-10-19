Needham & Company LLC Trims EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price to $19.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. JMP Securities dropped their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

EVER opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. EverQuote has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

