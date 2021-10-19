Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.