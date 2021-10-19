Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.30

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 668710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$890.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.50.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

