Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,748,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 28,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $637.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

