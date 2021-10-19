Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $700.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $661.91 and last traded at $641.96, with a volume of 286200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $637.97.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.