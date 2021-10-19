Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $639.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

