Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

Netflix stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $641.96. 286,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

