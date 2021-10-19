Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.712 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $639.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

