Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBW traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. 9,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $67,338.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

