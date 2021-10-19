Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,248 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after acquiring an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

