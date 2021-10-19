Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.98% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $878.03 million, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

