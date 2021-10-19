Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

