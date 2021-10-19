Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

