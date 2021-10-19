Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $19.83 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tower Semiconductor worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

