Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.06 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,595 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

