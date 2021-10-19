Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $20.96 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Flowers Foods worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 539,542 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,671,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

