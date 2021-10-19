Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $21.95 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Evergy worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.