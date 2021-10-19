Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

