Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 29,686 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,975 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $5,072,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,197,914. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.