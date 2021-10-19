Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 30,503 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

