Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,610 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fate Therapeutics worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $204,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.