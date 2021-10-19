Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National Retail Properties worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

