Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

