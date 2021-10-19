Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 177,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,672,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,285,938 shares of company stock worth $1,787,905,585. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

