Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515,721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.69% of Welbilt worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Welbilt by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBT shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

