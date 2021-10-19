Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,656 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Q2 worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE QTWO opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.