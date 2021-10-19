Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NBH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,675. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

