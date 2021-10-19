Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Bradley Tank Sells 3,297 Shares

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 9,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
