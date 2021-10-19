Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Bradley Tank Sells 3,297 Shares

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 9,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

