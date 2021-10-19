Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 9,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

