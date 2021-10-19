Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 9,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
