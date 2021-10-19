Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $120,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $102,648,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.