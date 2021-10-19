Neutrino USD Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $565.23 million and $11.76 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.49 or 1.00022006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.37 or 0.06049275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,198,357 coins and its circulating supply is 574,197,772 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

